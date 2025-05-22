Watch Now
Community Baby Shower on May 23: Helping Hillsborough County Moms-to-Be

A Community Baby Shower is happening this Friday, May 23, helping Hillsborough County moms-to-be. We introduce you to the two wonderful nonprofits behind this free event.
The Bundles of Joy Community Baby Shower is happening on Friday, May 23 from 10am - 2pm at 1002 E Palm Avenue in Tampa. This is a free event for Hillsborough County moms-to-be who are at least five months pregnant or have delivered in the last three months.

For more information, visit CHHIncVolunteers.org & TianasTea.org.

