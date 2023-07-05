Watch Now
Comedian Byron Kennedy Performing in Tampa This Weekend

Comedian Byron Kennedy is performing in Tampa this Sunday, July 9 at the Side Splitters Comedy Club.
Posted at 9:14 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 09:14:58-04

Comedian Byron Kennedy is performing in Central Florida this week!

This Friday and Saturday, July 7 & 8, he'll be at the Laugh Out Lounge in Winter Haven. Then, on Sunday July 9, he'll be at the Side Splitters Comedy Club in Tampa.

Since starting his career, Kennedy has sold out shows at infamous venues, debuted at the Grand Ole Opry, Vegas Residency, and has appeared on Kevin Hart's Celebrity Game Face.

For more information or to purchase tickets to his upcoming shows, visit ByronKennedyComedy.com.

