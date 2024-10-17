Watch Now
CITY Furniture Helping Those Impacted by Hurricanes Helene & Milton

CITY Furniture recently welcomed evacuees to its Plant City distribution center, providing a safe haven for more than 300 people during the storm! We're talking with CEO Andrew Koenig about the company's commitment to giving back to the community.
CITY Furniture recently welcomed evacuees to its Plant City distribution center, providing a safe haven for more than 300 people during the storm!

We're talking with CEO Andrew Koenig about the company's commitment to giving back to the community.

CITY Furniture is doing everything it can to lessen the burden for those on Florida's West Coast. Right now, they're offering customers in impacted areas three months of payment assistance.

They're also working with the Global Empowerment Mission and Feeding Tampa Bay to get resources to those in urgent need through donation drives.

For more information, visit CITYFurniture.com.

