City Brew Tours Launches Two All-Inclusive, Educational Tasting Tours in Tampa

City Brew Tours is bringing all-inclusive, behind-the-scenes educational tasting tours to Tampa Bay! They offer two tours - one in Tampa and the other in Ybor City.
Posted at 8:13 AM, May 16, 2023
City Brew Tours Tampa is bringing all-inclusive, behind-the-scenes educational tasting tours to one of the top craft beer scenes in the country.

Take a closer look at some of Tampa Bay’s most popular and nationally celebrated breweries, including BarrieHaus Beer Co., Bastet Brewing, Big Storm Brewing, Cigar City Brewing, Southern Brewing & Winery, and more.

There are two tours available right now – the Taste of Tampa Brew Tour and the Walking Brew Tour of Ybor. Tours start at $49 per person.

For more information, visit CityBrewTours.com/Tampa.

