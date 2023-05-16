City Brew Tours Launches Two All-Inclusive, Educational Tasting Tours in Tampa

City Brew Tours Tampa is bringing all-inclusive, behind-the-scenes educational tasting tours to one of the top craft beer scenes in the country.

Take a closer look at some of Tampa Bay’s most popular and nationally celebrated breweries, including BarrieHaus Beer Co., Bastet Brewing, Big Storm Brewing, Cigar City Brewing, Southern Brewing & Winery, and more.

There are two tours available right now – the Taste of Tampa Brew Tour and the Walking Brew Tour of Ybor. Tours start at $49 per person.

For more information, visit CityBrewTours.com/Tampa.