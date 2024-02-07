Circus Ring of Fame Awards Show Happening in Sarasota This Weekend

The Circus Ring of Fame Awards Show is happening in Sarasota this weekend, honoring those who have made a significant contribution to the art and culture of the circus.

This year's awards show is Saturday, February 10 at the Circus Sarasota Big Top in the Nathan Benderson Park Regatta Center.

The show will include new features and performances by Generation NeXt artists representing the future of circus arts. A new award, Circus Coach of the Year, will also be announced.

The 2024 Circus Ring of Fame Inductees are:



Her Serene Highness Princess Stephanie of Monaco, President of the Festival International du Cirque de Monte-Carlo

Circus Executive and Producer, Wayne McCary

Multi-talented circus equestrienne, animal trainer and vocalist, Catherine Hanneford Carden

Guinness World Record holder for the longest and highest human cannonball shot, David Smith Jr., and his father David Smith Sr.

Also honored in a special category for circus arts coaching, Bob Yerkes will become the inaugural winner of the Willie Edelston Circus Arts Coach of the Year award.

Honorees are nominated by the public and voted on by former inductees, historians, scholars, and members of the global circus community.

With over 150 inductees from around the world, the “Ring” began in 1988 as a way to honor world-famous circus performers and the rich circus heritage of the Sarasota area.

For more information, visit CircusRingofFame.org.