Children’s Hospital at TGH Will Now Be Named Muma Children’s Hospital

Pam and Les Muma have made a significant contribution toward the Children’s Hospital at TGH, and it will now be named Muma Children’s Hospital in honor of their support and compassion for the pediatric patients and families it serves.
Posted at 7:56 AM, Dec 20, 2023
A transformational gift has been made to the Elevating Excellence, Innovating Tomorrow’s TGH campaign!

Joining us is Frann Leppla, Senior Vice President of Development & Chief Philanthropy Officer for the TGH Foundation, and Melissa Golombek, Vice President of the Muma Children’s Hospital & the TGH Women’s Institute. They're sharing more about this incredible gift and what inspired the Mumas to support TGH’s pediatric healthcare in such a big way.

For more information about the Elevating Excellence, Innovating Tomorrow’s TGH campaign, visit TGH.org/Elevating-Excellence.

