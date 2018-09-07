September marks childhood cancer awareness month and Johns Hopkins All Children's is bringing awareness to its patients and staff helping them conquer this disease. Dr. Jen Arnold, Director of Medical Simulation, and Dr. Peter Shaw, Deputy Director of the Cancer and Blood Disorders Institute, discuss how far treatment has come and explain how Johns Hopkins All Children's is the first certified treatment center in Florida offering a cutting-edge immunotherapy for leukemia, called CAR-T therapy. Click here for more information.

Another way to show your support during September is wear gold all month long in your community. Gold is the national color for childhood cancer awareness.