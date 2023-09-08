Chicken Salad Chick Launching the New Chick Melt on Sept. 12

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept is launching a brand-new menu item, The Chick Melt.

This new, exciting addition to menus nationwide will feature each guest’s choice of one of Chicken Salad Chick’s 12+ chicken salad flavors paired with provolone cheese, all atop a toasted, buttery croissant. The balance of the sandwich’s golden-brown, crispy exterior and melted, gooey cheesy interior, naturally elevates the brand’s famous made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors to a whole new level.

It'll be available nationwide on September 12. For more information, visit ChickenSaladChick.com.