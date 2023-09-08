Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Chicken Salad Chick Launching the New Chick Melt on Sept. 12

Chicken Salad Chick, the popular fast-casual restaurant right here in the Bay Area, has announced an exciting new addition to their menu -- the Chick Melt.
Posted at 8:57 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 08:57:28-04

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept is launching a brand-new menu item, The Chick Melt.   

This new, exciting addition to menus nationwide will feature each guest’s choice of one of Chicken Salad Chick’s 12+ chicken salad flavors paired with provolone cheese, all atop a toasted, buttery croissant. The balance of the sandwich’s golden-brown, crispy exterior and melted, gooey cheesy interior, naturally elevates the brand’s famous made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors to a whole new level.  

It'll be available nationwide on September 12. For more information, visit ChickenSaladChick.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com