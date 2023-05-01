Watch Now
Check Out These Gift Ideas Every Mom Will Love

Mother's Day is right around the corner! We've got some beauty and wellness gift ideas that every mom will love.
Posted at 8:27 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 08:27:49-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Mother’s Day essentials.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Foundation is a buildable, medium coverage foundation formulated with hyaluronic acid that floods the skin with moisture and revitalizes the skin’s outer layers. Use Charlotte’s Pro Shade Match Tool to discover which of the 30 shades is a flawless match for your skin. The Beautiful Skin Concealer is infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid, pore-refining niacinamide, and golden vitamin C to brighten, smooth, and lift the look of your complexion.

Lanolips 101 Ointment Multibalm Strawberry makes the perfect gift for Mother’s Day - the hydrating balm exfoliates and locks in moisture, with a naturally fruity flavor.

Treat yourself and your mom with Olay’s Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash and Nourishing & Hydrating Body Lotion, both with Hyaluronic Acid. Products are available from a range of $5-$10.

Every mom deserves a good hair day! Plus, May 20th is World Bee Day. Celebrate through hair care with the Garnier Whole Blends Hair Honey Repairing Serum for damaged hair.

