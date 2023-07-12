Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Check Out These Delicious Offerings From Rocco's Tacos, Perfect for Summer

Rocco's Tacos joins us in our kitchen, showing off some of their delicious offerings!
Posted at 9:22 AM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 09:22:43-04

Rocco's Tacos joins us in our kitchen, showing off some of their delicious offerings!

We start with their house-made guacamole, followed by a favorite appetizer, the Camarones Alajillo, and then the Birria Tacos which is one of their most popular selections. Then, we finish the meal with the Luna Lime Pie. With National Tequila Day coming up at the end of the month, we're also pairing the Skinny Senorita with the meal.

Rocco's Tacos also has several promotions throughout the week. They'll be starting Margarita Mondays soon, Taco Tuesdays run every Tuesday, and they have brunch specials every Saturday and Sunday. Happy hour specials also run from 4 - 7 p.m. every day at the bar.

For more information or to find a location near you, visit RoccosTacos.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com