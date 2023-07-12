Check Out These Delicious Offerings From Rocco's Tacos, Perfect for Summer

Rocco's Tacos joins us in our kitchen, showing off some of their delicious offerings!

We start with their house-made guacamole, followed by a favorite appetizer, the Camarones Alajillo, and then the Birria Tacos which is one of their most popular selections. Then, we finish the meal with the Luna Lime Pie. With National Tequila Day coming up at the end of the month, we're also pairing the Skinny Senorita with the meal.

Rocco's Tacos also has several promotions throughout the week. They'll be starting Margarita Mondays soon, Taco Tuesdays run every Tuesday, and they have brunch specials every Saturday and Sunday. Happy hour specials also run from 4 - 7 p.m. every day at the bar.

For more information or to find a location near you, visit RoccosTacos.com.