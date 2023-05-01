Check Out These Bestselling Colognes, Skincare & Hair Styling Products

From colognes to skincare to hair styling products, check out these bestselling products from beauty and lifestyle editor Mickey Williams.

Tommy Bahama Maritime and Maritime Voyage | $84.00 | Available at Macys.com



Drawing inspiration from the pleasure of sailing, MARITIME is an ode to the dynamism and power of the sea.

A fresh, invigorating fragrance for the spirited explorer, this fragrance blends aromatic botanicals with intriguing complexity for a scent that evokes warm trade winds over crystal-clear waters.

Maritime Voyage blends refreshing citrus, cooling spices, and dewy aromatics with salted solar woods for a unique new offering.

Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizers | $10.99 | Available at Walmart.com



Giving your skin a flawless, natural-looking glow can be as easy as applying your daily body moisturizer. Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizers provide a gradual, sunless tan while maintaining moisture and are available in Fair To Medium and Medium To Deep. Applying at least once a day will enhance your natural skin tone, and in about one week, you'll have beautiful, natural-looking color.

They are made with a blend of hydrating antioxidants and vitamin E, so they’re deeply hydrating as they give you sun-kissed color. Jergens Natural Glow + Firming Daily Moisturizer is infused with collagen, elastin, and coconut oil to gradually create firmer skin and reduce the appearance of cellulite while giving you color.

Bio-Oil Body Lotion | $17.99 | Available atAmazon.com



Bio-Oil is best known for the multi-use skincare oil that is clinically proven to help improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks, and uneven skin tone. Developed in South Africa in 1987, Bio-Oil has become the #1 dermatologist-recommended brand for stretch marks in the US.

Bio-Oil (makers of the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare oil for stretch marks) found a way to create a body lotion that's light as a feather and incredibly hydrating.

Bio-Oil Body Lotion offers a new level of lightness and efficacy in body.

It absorbs quickly and moisturizes instantly, leaving a silky, soft and smooth feel on skin

The high-oil formula is a non-greasy, ultralight fluid lotion, power packed with natural plant oils, vitamins, and antioxidants.

It’s a perfect lightweight moisturizer for summer body care

USTAWI Niacinamide Dark Spot Corrector | $55.00 | Available at ustawi.com



Say goodbye to dark spots and hello to even, luminous skin with USTAWI’s Niacinamide Dark Spot Corrector. The effective, gentle, featherweight cream-gel formula actively improves skin texture, minimizes the appearance of dark spots and brightens the complexion.

Featuring Niacinamide, Baobab Fruit, and Licorice Root extract, skin is left protected, nourished, detoxified and more luminous.

Beachwaver Co. Coast Pro Ceramic and Titanium Flat Irons | $149 | Available at Beachwaver.com | Use Code: “TAMPABAY” for 20% off entire order

