Ceviche Tapas Bar & Restaurant is serving their seasonal sangria just in time for the holiday season!

Curated by Beverage Director Jackie Eash, the seasonal sangria features a smooth blend of cranberry, Torres Ten, cinnamon and Cava garnished with an orange, cherry, and a candied sage leaf. This sangria has been a local favorite and a Ceviche tradition for over two decades.

Ceviche Tapas Bar and Restaurant is located at 332 Beach Dr NE in St. Pete. For more information, visit Ceviche.com.