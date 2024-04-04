CertaPro Painters is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year! Co-owners Carlos Betancor and Jay Grecheeka join us to talk about this huge milestone.

For more information, visit Carrollwood-Tampa.CertaPro.com or call (813) 936-9242.

The company is offering a free color consultation year-round, plus some special promotions right now:



$415 off any Interior or Exterior Painting Projects over $3,500

Free pressure wash on driveway and walkway for exterior projects over $3,500

(cannot be combined with other offers, promotions end May 2024)