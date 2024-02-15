Watch Now
Celtic Woman's 20th Anniversary Tour Coming to the Mahaffey Theater

Celtic Woman's 20th Anniversary Tour is coming to Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater on Saturday, March 2!
Posted at 8:17 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 08:17:42-05

For tickets and more information, visit TheMahaffey.com.

