Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Celebrating the Power & Importance of Coaches in Health & Wellness Journeys

Although 96% of Americans know they need to modify their lifestyle to achieve greater health, only 17% are confident they can manage it on their own. The reality is, we all need a coach—whether you’re a professional athlete, you’re starting a new fitness routine, or you want to reach your goal weight. That’s why OPTAVIA, known for its habit-focused, coach-guided approach to wellness, is highlighting the critical role coaches play in achieving health goals. From the way they motivate you to the knowledge they provide, we are talking about the critical role of support and all things coaching as we celebrate those who help us reach our goals.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Optavia

Although 96% of Americans know they need to modify their lifestyle to achieve greater health, but only 17% are confident they can manage it on their own*. The reality is, we all need a coach – whether you’re a professional athlete, you’re starting a new fitness routine, or you want to reach your goal weight.

That’s why OPTAVIA, known for its habit-focused, coach-guided approach to wellness, is highlighting the critical role coaches play in achieving health goals. From the way they motivate you to the knowledge they provide, we are talking about the critical role of support and all things coaching as we celebrate those who help us reach our goals.

For more information, visit OPTAVIA.com/Results.

*Source: Independent IPSOS research commissioned by OPTAVIA, June 2023.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com