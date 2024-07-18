Watch Now
Celebrating SpongeBob SquarePants Monumental 25th Anniversary

Spongebob is celebrating its 25th anniversary! We're talking with the voice actors behind Squidward and Sandy about this milestone.
Jul 18, 2024

2024 marks the landmark 25th anniversary of Nickelodeon’s hit animated series, SpongeBob SquarePants. Reigning as the most-watched animated series for 22 consecutive years, the series first premiered on July 17, 1999, and has since generated a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases, memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, and a Tony award-winning Broadway musical.

To celebrate the monumental anniversary, Nickelodeon continues to debut all-new content in July, including a series of specially produced episodes full of Easter eggs and nods to fan-favorite moments.

We're talking with stars Rodger Bumpass (Squidward) and Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) about life undersea in Bikini Bottom.

