Celebrating SpongeBob SquarePants Monumental 25th Anniversary

2024 marks the landmark 25th anniversary of Nickelodeon’s hit animated series, SpongeBob SquarePants. Reigning as the most-watched animated series for 22 consecutive years, the series first premiered on July 17, 1999, and has since generated a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases, memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, and a Tony award-winning Broadway musical.

To celebrate the monumental anniversary, Nickelodeon continues to debut all-new content in July, including a series of specially produced episodes full of Easter eggs and nods to fan-favorite moments.

We're talking with stars Rodger Bumpass (Squidward) and Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) about life undersea in Bikini Bottom.