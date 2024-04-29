Celebrating National Shrimp Scampi Day with Scarpino's Classic Italian Restaurant

It's National Shrimp Scampi Day! Scarpino's Classic Italian Restaurant joins us in our kitchen, showing off how they make theirs.
For more information, visit ScarpinosClassicItalian.com. They're located at 6152 14th Street West in Bradenton.
It's National Shrimp Scampi Day! Scarpino's Classic Italian Restaurant joins us in our kitchen, showing off how they make theirs.
For more information, visit ScarpinosClassicItalian.com. They're located at 6152 14th Street West in Bradenton.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com