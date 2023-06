We're celebrating National Martini Day with the iconic Bern's Steak House.

Bartender Hunter Bryant joins us in our kitchen, showing off how they make some of their delicious cocktails.

The restaurant is also home to the largest private wine collection in the world.

The bar and lounge space at Bern's is open for walk-ins, but guests should be in line before 5pm - it's a popular spot and fills quickly!

For more information or to make a reservation, visit BernsSteakHouse.com.