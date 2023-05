Today we celebrate Cinco de Mayo! It commemorates the anniversary of Mexico's victory over the French army at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. This victory was a morale boost for the Mexicans!

A great way to celebrate is to visit a local Mexican restaurant or food truck! Los Tacos Mariachis joins us in our kitchen, showing off what they offer.

They're a food truck located at 8505 E Adamo Drive in Tampa. For more information, check them on Facebook!