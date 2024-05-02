Watch Now
Celebrate Star Wars Day This Saturday at St. Petersburg Distillery!

Friends and fans celebrating the popular “Star Wars Day” this May 4 are invited to join "This Is The Way – A Galactic Celebration" at St. Petersburg Distillery!
May 4 - Star Wars Day - is this Saturday! You can celebrate with fans and friends at St. Pete Distillery as they host the "This Is The Way – A Galactic Celebration."

From 4 - 10pm, immerse yourself in everything Star Wars with activities like trading card breaks, live card gaming, and interactive beginners' classes. Enjoy themed food and drinks, engage in thrilling Star Wars trivia, and revel in live entertainment, including lightsaber battles and photo ops with characters.

For more information, visit StPetersburgDistillery.com.

