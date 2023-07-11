Celebrate National Clean Beauty Day with These Clean Beauty Super Brands

Clean Beauty is an important aspect of our overall health and well-being. It goes beyond being just a trend and focuses on using products that are free from harmful ingredients and potentially toxic chemicals. By opting for clean beauty products, we can reduce our exposure to harmful substances and promote a healthier lifestyle. These products prioritize our health and ensure that we are taking care of ourselves both inside and out..

Among these essentials are nourishing body butter, luxurious moisturizers, and high-quality scents from the second perfume brand in the world to be EWG Verified. These products offer plenty to love and embrace in your beauty routine.

Rosy & Earnest

Rosy & Earnest is a niche fragrance brand that prioritizes health and transparency. All of the fragrances are EWG Verified, a mark that ensures that the fragrances are free from chemicals of concern and meet the strictest standards for your health. It is only the second line of “Eau de parfum” to receive the respected EWG Verified Mark worldwide, and the first in Canada and one of a handful of brands in the fragrance category.



VETTED Dermlab

VETTED DermLab believes everyone deserves an elevated skin experience without the risk of damaging their delicate skin or emptying their wallets. Founded by three board-certified dermatologists, their line of hypoallergenic skincare products sticks to only science-tested and proven ingredients and absolutely no fillers or known irritants. The full line includes a cleanser, 2 moisturizers (light and rich), retinoid serum, and vitamin C serum—everything you need and nothing you don’t for your ultimate skincare experience. The brand has set out to establish a new industry standard with luxurious products that work for all skin types with no dermatologist appointments necessary.

KIBON

KIBON Beauty Radiance Sheet Mask. Renew dull texture and hydrate the skin using LipoButy™ Technology in KIBON Beauty’s Radiance Mask. Inspired by botanical science and the art of simplicity, KIBON Beauty provides high quality, plant-based, low ingredient count skincare that is designed for all skin types. As a skincare brand rooted in science, KIBON Beauty only utilizes proven active ingredients that have been validated for their efficacy.

The brand eliminates all the irrelevant noise often prevalent in skincare, which is why the formulations are as simplistic, natural, and fundamental as possible to comply with the European Cosmetic Regulation, the most stringent cosmetic regulation in the world, which bans 1328 ingredients that are known to be toxic to the body. KIBON Beauty is 100% vegan, formulated without any harsh chemicals, irritants, allergens, fragrance, mineral oil, heavy metals, parabens, GMOs, petroleum, paraffin, SLS/SLES, TEA, and DEA. All ingredients are responsibly and ethically sourced

GERI G.® Beauty

SKIN REBOOT® Patented Face Moisturizer, Primer, and Cosmetic Enhancer. The ultimate hybrid skin cosmetic product that’s perfect for simplifying a beauty routine and unlike any primer on the market as it is not silicone based and it does not sit on the skin to prevent hydration! This all-in-one moisturizer, primer, cosmetic enhancer, and night cream patented for its unique formula with algae and botanical extracts in MACROMARINE 5® complex (organic extracts that provide natural sources of proteins, vitamins, minerals and omega's like zinc, iron, magnesium, copper, manganese and vitamins A, C and E, polysaccharides, and flavonoids) by GERI G makes all makeup long-wearing and water resistant. Whether using it solo as a moisturizer or blending it with makeup, users can expect nutrients to penetrate the skin to keep it soft, smooth, and supple with a bright glow while helping aid the skin in its self-healing process from damage caused by aging, hormones, environmental aggressors, and product misuse. Geri G is proud to be a provider of clean beauty products formulated with natural ingredients that are free from harmful chemicals and toxins.



Ingreendients

It’s finally possible to make informed decisions on how “clean” your beauty products really are. Ingreendients is pioneering the true definition of natural with premium hair and body care made 100% from plants, banning more than 1,400 ingredients. Now that by itself isn’t groundbreaking, but here are the other four components Ingreendients commits to that are shifting the beauty industry: They care about the waterways and what goes down the drain - That’s why their formulas are certified biodegradable and reef friendly. They’re helping to end greenwashing. - That’s why Ingreendients’ bottles are 100% post-consumer recycled plastics and 100% recyclable after use. They’re carbon neutral - That’s why their manufacturing facilities are within 20 miles of each other to keep their carbon footprint down. All products are 100% made in America. Their products work- That’s why Amazon customers rave about Ingreendients’ with 800+ five star reviews and the company has grown 300% since 2021.

illuminessence

illuminescence is the down-to-earth skincare you’ve been searching for! They believe in honestly natural products without any gimmicks or vague language. Every ingredient is carefully selected to meet the strictest European standards for skincare. Janna Fackrell, the founder, together with her husband Cecil Fackrell, who practiced dermatology for 20 years, created specialty formulas that address varied skin conditions, including eczema and psoriasis. From hydrated skin to shiny and soft hair, illuminessence offers a range of all-natural, organic, and anti-aging goods that improve and keep your youthful glow. Each product is handcrafted, dermatologist-tested and approved, and cater even to the most sensitive skin. But that's not all – illuminessence is also committed to giving back to the community. 25% of their proceeds go towards Sacred Hearts Healing Center, a non-profit spiritual center dedicated to offering guidance through various healing modalities in a caring, peaceful, and sacred atmosphere.