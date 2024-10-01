Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Celebrate Halloween with These Fun & Delicious Products from Ferrero

It’s officially the start of spooky season and Ferrero has some delicious offerings to enjoy all month long. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins us with the details.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

Celebrate Halloween with an assortment of fun and delicious products from Ferrero.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com