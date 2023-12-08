Watch Now
Celebrate Christmas With the Sounds of the Heralds of Harmony Barbership Chorus!

Posted at 8:09 AM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 08:09:22-05

Celebrate the holidays with the sound of the Heralds of Harmony Barbership Chorus! Familiar tunes of the season will ring through your ears as they sing the beautiful songs of Christmas!

They have multiple shows coming up:

  • Sunday, December 10 at 3:30pm - Central Park Performing Arts Center Largo
  • Monday, December 11 at 7:30pm - New Tampa Performing Arts Center Tampa
  • Sunday, December 17 at at 3:00pm - Sun City United Methodist Church

This chorus is award-winning too! Heralds of Harmony just placed third in the Barbershop Harmony Society International Chorus Concert.
For more information, visit HeraldsofHarmony.g3.groupanizer.com.

