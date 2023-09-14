Watch Now
Celebrate All Things Good at the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club TONIGHT!

Posted at 7:47 AM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 07:47:32-04

Tonight, the Junior League of St. Petersburg is celebrating all things GOOD in our community!

The Find the Good Day Celebration is happening today at the St. Pete Shuffleboard Club from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. This is a family-friendly event filled with food, drinks, and activities kids & adults will love – plus a shuffleboard tournament!

The Junior League of St. Petersburg is also collecting gift cards to grocery stores, restaurants, home improvement stores, etc. for Hurricane Idalia relief. Local neighborhood associations will then distribute them directly to those affected.

For more information, visit JLStPete.org.

