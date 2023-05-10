CareerSource Tampa Bay Helps Not Only People Looking for a Job, but Also Professionals

CareerSource Tampa Bay helps not only people having a hard time getting into the workforce but also professionals. We're learning about their diverse programs.

CareerSource Tampa Bay is also excited to announce that it has been selected to participate in the second phase of Results for America’s Good Jobs & Equity Project, backed by the Families and Workers Fund. This will help 12 U.S. jurisdictions implement innovative job quality strategies that promote economic mobility and strengthen local economies.

For more information, visit CareerSourceTampaBay.com.