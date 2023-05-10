Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

CareerSource Tampa Bay Helps Not Only People Looking for a Job, but Also Professionals

CareerSource Tampa Bay helps not only people having a hard time getting into the workforce but also professionals. We're learning about their diverse programs.
Posted at 8:07 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 08:25:52-04

CareerSource Tampa Bay helps not only people having a hard time getting into the workforce but also professionals. We're learning about their diverse programs.

CareerSource Tampa Bay is also excited to announce that it has been selected to participate in the second phase of Results for America’s Good Jobs & Equity Project, backed by the Families and Workers Fund. This will help 12 U.S. jurisdictions implement innovative job quality strategies that promote economic mobility and strengthen local economies.

For more information, visit CareerSourceTampaBay.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com