Cancer Rates Soaring in Younger Adults: A Wake-Up Call for Early Detection and Screening

Cancer doesn’t discriminate by age today. Consider celebrities like Chadwick Boseman, who died from colon cancer; Olivia Munn, who recently underwent a double mastectomy and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, who is currently being treated for the disease. All of them were diagnosed before the age of 50. Why is this happening and what can we do to catch it early? Dr. Donald Karcher, President of the College of American Pathologists, joins us to discuss.
For more information, visit YourPathologist.org.

