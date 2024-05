C&C Lemonade Factory is fighting childhood cancer one cup at a time. They're hosting they're eighth annual Lemonade Stand fundraiser this Saturday in St. Pete.

It's happening from 10am - 1:30pm at their home located at 6312 Dartmouth Avenue in St. Pete.

100% of donations will go to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

For more information, visit CCLemonade.com.