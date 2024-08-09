Watch Now
Building American Energy: Investing and Building America's Clean Energy Future

A new report by the American Clean Power Association shows that in the last two years, nearly half a trillion dollars have been invested across America to boost clean energy. The Clean Energy Investing in America report highlights how much of that investment is happening right here in our state. What impact will this have on local economies and the job force? We're discussing more with Jason Grumet, the CEO of the American Clean Power Association.
Advertiser: American Clean Power Association

For more information, visit FuelForThought.energy.

