Building American Energy: Investing and Building America's Clean Energy Future

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: American Clean Power Association

A new report by the American Clean Power Association shows that in the last two years, nearly half a trillion dollars have been invested across America to boost clean energy.

The Clean Energy Investing in America report highlights how much of that investment is happening right here in our state. What impact will this have on local economies and the job force? We're discussing more with Jason Grumet, the CEO of the American Clean Power Association.

For more information, visit FuelForThought.energy.