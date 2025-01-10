Bucs-Commanders Playoff Game in Tampa: What the Buc Hosting Charity Tailgate on Sunday, January 12

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting ready to take on the Washington Commanders this Sunday, January 12 in the NFC Wild Card Round of the playoffs!

We're talking with What the Buc about how you can take part in their party for a purpose!

What the Buc's Charity Tailgate is happening on Sunday, January 12 starting at 3:30pm, located at 4005 N Himes Avenue in Tampa - one block from Raymond James Stadium. Net proceeds are given to a local charity.

What the Buc is celebrating its 170th consecutive tailgate, making it the oldest, longest running tailgate in Buccaneer's history!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit WhatTheBuc.net. Get $10 off using code WTBWK24.