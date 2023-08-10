Breweries Taking Over Amalie Arena This Friday for Bolts Brew Fest

Hockey and beer? That's a no-brainer! That's why your favorite hockey team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, is bringing back everyone's favorite craft beer event — Bolts Brew Fest!

Step foot into AMALIE Arena to be greeted by a sea of breweries located throughout the arena concourse and event floor. Sample your way around hundreds of beer options from more than 50 local, national, and international brands. Plus enjoy games, photo opportunities, and other fun surprises!

Bolts Brew Fest is happening on Friday, August 11. For more information, visit BoltsBrewFest.com.