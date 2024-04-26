Watch Now
Breeze Airways Is Tampa’s Fastest-Growing Hometown Airline

Serving 25 destinations with 23 nonstops, Breeze Airways is Tampa's fastest-growing hometown airline!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways is Tampa's fastest-growing hometown airline! They serve 25 destinations — 23 of them nonstop!

Their latest routes are: Tampa-Burlington, Vermont, Myrtle Beach, Pensacola, Bangor, Maine, Greenville-Spatanburg, Orange County, California, — nonstop to Disneyland!

Breeze Airways also offers no cancellation or change fees.

For more information and to see their routes, visit FlyBreeze.com.

