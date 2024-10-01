Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Importance of Getting Screened, Self-Exams & Genetic Testing

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare Medical Group

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast surgeon Dr. Diane Durgan with BayCare Medical Group joins us to talk about the importance of getting screened, self-exams, and genetic testing.

She will be part of a free event providing screenings and answering questions. The Breast Health Open House will take place on Wednesday, October 2 from 4–6 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Hospital-North Atrium, located at 4211 Van Dyke Road in Lutz. Click here to register.

For more information about Dr. Durgan, visit BayCare.org/doctors/Diane-Durgan and to learn more about In Our Hands, head to BayCare.org/In-Our-Hands.