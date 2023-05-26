'Breakthrough to the Moon': The Ultimate Guide for Achieving the Impossible

"Breakthrough to the Moon" is the ultimate guide for business leaders seeking to lead their teams to achieve the impossible.

In today's fast-paced and ever-changing world, leadership is more important than ever, and the need for effective leaders is constantly on the rise. This book is designed to provide you with practical and actionable insights into the art and science of leadership and help you develop the skills you need to become a successful leader. This book will challenge you to think critically about your leadership style and guide you to what you need in order to lead with confidence, clarity, and purpose.

