Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Brain-Healthy Foods

Foods that focus on brain health
Posted at 7:26 AM, Jun 17, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: California Walnuts and Brainiac Foods

Maggie Moon, MS, RD, Best-selling author of ‘THE MIND DIET,’  explains how a proper diet can improve brain health. Learn about proactive steps and foods that can be taken to maintain optimal brain health, plus the importance of supporting those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease or other brain disorders. Adjusting diet, exercise and socialization are just some of the basic building blocks for improving brain health.

For more information visit TipsOnTv.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com