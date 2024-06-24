Brain Balance Offers Personalized, Drug-Free Programs to Improve Focus, Behavior & Social Skills

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Brain Balance

Adults and children have been dealing with ADHD, anxiety, dyslexia, and several other processing and learning disorders for decades, and each has different experiences.

We're introducing you to Brain Balance. They offer personalized, drug-free programs designed to improve focus, behavior, and social skills.

Brain Balance helps people of all ages - from children (2-9), teenagers (10-18), college age (18-24), young adults (24-30), adults plus – they have no cut-off age!

Two of the most popular areas we address are ADHD and Anxiety but we have a wide range that we can manage from just children who are struggling or with behavioral issues to Autism Spectrum Disorder, Dyslexia, Oppositional Defiant Disorder, and other learning and processing disorders.

Brain Balance has a location in Westchase location and is opening a Wesley Chapel location in August. They plan on continuing our expansion into South Tampa.

For more information, visit BrainBalanceCenters.com or call (813) 749-0872.