Bolts Brew Fest Returns to Amalie Arena on August 9

Bolts Brew Fest is back at Amalie Arena on August 9!
Posted at 7:53 AM, Jul 25, 2024

Hockey and beer? That's a no-brainer! That's why your favorite hockey team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, is bringing back everyone's favorite craft beer event — Bolts Brew Fest!

Step foot into AMALIE Arena to be greeted by a sea of breweries located throughout the arena concourse and event floor as you sample your way around hundreds of beer options from more than 50 local, national, and international brands. Plus games, photo opportunities, and other fun surprises!

VIP tickets get early access, a tour of the Lightning’s locker rooms, and access to the Lightning’s VIP lounge. Light bites are included in the VIP ticket, and the Lightning’s food vendors will be open around the concourse for General Admission guests.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit BoltsBrewFest.com.

