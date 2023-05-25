Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Boat Trader Launches Second Season of 'Stomping Grounds'

Boat Trader, the leading online marketplace for buying and selling boats, is gearing up to launch a brand-new season of "Stomping Grounds."
Posted at 7:18 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 07:18:11-04

Boat Trader, the leading online marketplace for buying and selling boats, is gearing up to launch a brand-new season of "Stomping Grounds" which aims to explore the unique boating cultures of different regions across the United States.

The series is set to premiere on Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET. It is free to watch on YouTube and is also available via the streaming platform Waypoint TV.

The show is a celebration of the diverse communities that make up the boating world and aims to highlight the local knowledge, customs, and traditions that make boating unique in different regions.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com