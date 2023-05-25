Boat Trader Launches Second Season of 'Stomping Grounds'

Boat Trader, the leading online marketplace for buying and selling boats, is gearing up to launch a brand-new season of "Stomping Grounds" which aims to explore the unique boating cultures of different regions across the United States.

The series is set to premiere on Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET. It is free to watch on YouTube and is also available via the streaming platform Waypoint TV.

The show is a celebration of the diverse communities that make up the boating world and aims to highlight the local knowledge, customs, and traditions that make boating unique in different regions.