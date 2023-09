He's been described as a remarkable, contemporary bluesman, who's a powerhouse young guitarist and soulful vocalist. Selwyn Birchwood joins us in studio!

He recently released a new album titled 'Exorcist.' It spent 10 consecutive weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard Blues Chart.

Selwyn is also performing at Skipper's Smokehouse TODAY - September 15. The show starts at 8 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SelwynBirchwood.com.