Blue Star Welcome Week Helping Military Families Transition to New Communities

Blue Star Welcome Week was created to recognize the 600,000 military families who move to new communities each year.
Around 600,000 active-duty and transitioning military families move each year, and these days, those moves are not only onto bases but also into local neighborhoods where folks can face isolation.

Blue Star Welcome Week is a nationwide campaign to build a better sense of belonging and community for all of us.

Here in Tampa Bay, Blue Star Families is hosting 12 events for transitioning military families — from LEGOLAND and Lightning signature events to a special cooking demonstration and food sampling!

Welcome Week is happening September 21-29. For more information or to find out how you can help, visit WelcomeWeek.BlueStarFam.org.

