Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Blood Cancer Treatment With the Chance for Complete & Lasting Remission

In the United States, 1.5 million people are living with - or in remission from - a form of blood cancer. Many of these cases are B-cell lymphoma that often develop in adults older than 60, but can also be diagnosed earlier in life. That is the case for Astrid - a young woman who was diagnosed with lymphoma at age 29. She joins us alongside Dr. Matthew Lunning, a hematologist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bristol Myers Squibb

In the United States, 1.5 million people are living with - or in remission from - a form of blood cancer. Many of these cases are B-cell lymphoma that often develop in adults older than 60, but can also be diagnosed earlier in life.

That is the case for Astrid - a young woman who was diagnosed with lymphoma at age 29. She joins us alongside Dr. Matthew Lunning, a hematologist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

For more information, visit Breyanzi.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com