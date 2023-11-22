Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head is here to share the latest Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals for you, friends, and families this holiday season!

KeaBabies

Inspiring parents to cherish every bonding moment, KeaBabies creates authentic, sustainable baby and maternity pieces that simplify parents’ lives. Enjoy exclusive discounts on their organic cotton baby sleep essentials and award-winning wrap carriers, featuring unique color choices. 15% OFF Storewide at KeaBabies.com from November 24th - 28th. Also, find exclusive deals on our Amazon storefront as well. Find out more on www.Keababies.com.

Plexus

Discover clean, long-lasting energy and a new sweet, vibrant flavor with the latest Active Blackberry Clementine. This seasonal flavor is offered for a limited time only. Typically offered as a one-pack, Plexus Worldwide will be offering a two-pack for $64. This exclusive product discount runs from November 20th through November 26th (online at www.plexusworldwide.com)

Jenga

Elevate your Jenga® game with JENGA® GIANT™ JS7 - the authentic version of the classic game. With towering heights of up to 5 feet, Jenga Giant JS7 delivers an exhilarating experience for outdoor gatherings, parties, and family events.Go to JengaGiant.comfor more info.

Mezlan

Mezlan Shoes are trend-forward, extremely comfortable handcrafted footwear for men. With styles for business and casual occasions, they are injected with memory foam in the soles and prices start at $300 which is unheard of for this caliber of shoes. Visit www.mezlan.comto learn more.

