Being a Part of the Community is a Top Priority for Reed & Reed Attorneys At Law

This is an exciting time of the year - the 4th of July is right around the corner, kids are out of school, the days are long, and there are tons of family-friendly events going on. That includes the 66th Brandon Fourth of July Parade!
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 08:37:18-04

Reed & Reed Attorneys At Law is the title sponsor of the parade this year.

Ryan Reed, Partner at Reed & Reed, joins us to talk about what this parade means to his firm. Plus, he also talks about why being a part of the community is a top priority.

The parade starts at the intersection of Parsons Avenue and Lumsden Road - right next to the office of Reed & Reed Attorneys At Law.

If you'd like to learn more about the firm, visit NeedReed.com or call 844-NOT-SCARED (844-668-7227).

