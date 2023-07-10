Beerassic Park: Tampa Theatre Hosting Annual BeerFest Fundraiser This Month

Get ready for Tampa Theatre's signature summer fundraiser - BeerFest - happening later this month!

This year, the majestic movie palace welcomes you to Beerassic Park – happening on Saturday, July 29 from 7 - 10 p.m. Enjoy an evening full of craft beers and local brewers, plus snacks and samples from some of the city’s top independent restaurants.

BeerFest guests are invited to don their dino duds, dress as their favorite Jurassic Park character, or come in a costume inspired by the movie. And be ready for some dino-sized surprises, courtesy of the Glazer Children's Museum and their new Big John exhibit.

Over the past 13 years, BeerFest has raised more than $100,000 for the nonprofit movie palace. This event benefits Tampa Theatre's artistic, educational, and community programs, as well as the ongoing preservation of the 97-year-old historic landmark.

A limited capacity Premium sampling begins at 7 p.m., and tickets are $75. Grand sampling ticket-holders can enter at 8 p.m., and advance-sale tickets are $55.

For more information, visit TampaTheatre.org/BeerFest.