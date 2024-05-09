Watch Now
Beautiful & Haunting Ballet 'Giselle' Coming to the Straz Center

Straz Center’s Next Generation Ballet presents the beautiful and haunting ballet, Giselle. Giselle has all the tragic elements illustrated with the grace and motion of a true masterwork.
Posted at 7:45 AM, May 09, 2024
Giselle has all the tragic elements illustrated with the grace and motion of a true masterwork. Enormously popular from its Parisian 1841 debut to now, Giselle is one of the defining works of classical ballet.

Next Generation Ballet®, the Straz Center’s pre-professional resident ballet company, will perform this timeless classic on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

