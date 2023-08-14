Beat the Summer Slide With These Back-to-School Essentials

Worried your kids are experiencing the effects of summer slide now that they're back in school? Check out these essentials to keep them learning!
For more information on all of the products discussed, visit:
Worried your kids are experiencing the effects of summer slide now that they're back in school? Check out these essentials to keep them learning!
For more information on all of the products discussed, visit:
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com