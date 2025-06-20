Watch Now
Beat the Heat: No-Cook Summer Meals & Snacks with Registered Dietitian Mia Syn

Registered dietitian Mia Syn shares her no-cook favorites that deliver on both taste and nutrition.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Nutrition by Mia

Summer meals and snacks don’t have to mean turning up the heat in your kitchen. Registered dietitian Mia Syn joins us with her no-cook favorites that deliver on both taste and nutrition.
 
For more information on all products discussed, check out:

  • Mango.org
  • Clio Snacks Strawberry and Vanilla Greek Yogurt Bars
    • Available at Publix, Walmart, Whole Foods, and Sam’s Club
  • Karma Nuts Wrapped Cashews
    • Available on Amazon and Thrive Market
  • Tonnino
    • Available at Walmart, Publix, Whole Foods, The Fresh Market, and Costco
