Beat the Heat: No-Cook Summer Meals & Snacks with Registered Dietitian Mia Syn

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Nutrition by Mia
Summer meals and snacks don’t have to mean turning up the heat in your kitchen. Registered dietitian Mia Syn joins us with her no-cook favorites that deliver on both taste and nutrition.
For more information on all products discussed, check out:
- Mango.org
- Clio Snacks Strawberry and Vanilla Greek Yogurt Bars
- Available at Publix, Walmart, Whole Foods, and Sam’s Club
- Karma Nuts Wrapped Cashews
- Available on Amazon and Thrive Market
- Tonnino
- Available at Walmart, Publix, Whole Foods, The Fresh Market, and Costco