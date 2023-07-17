Watch Now
Be Transported into the Mediterranean: Allelo Launches Summer Wine Dinner Series

Allelo has launched its wine dinner series for the summer, exploring the Mediterranean and Aegan. The Greek Wine Dinner is on July 19, starting at 6 p.m.
Posted at 8:51 AM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 08:51:39-04

Allelo is a Mediterranean-Aegan concept in St. Pete with a tapas-style menu meant to be shared with friends and loved ones.

They just launched their wine dinner series for the summer, featuring wines paired with the incredible cuisines of Greece, Spain, and Portugal:

  • Greek Wine Dinner - Wednesday, July 19 starting at 6 p.m.
  • Spanish Wine Dinner - Wednesday, August 15 starting at 6 p.m.
  • Portugal Wine Dinner - Wednesday, August 30 starting at 6 p.m.

Each dinner is priced at $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
For more information, visit AlleloStPete.com or call (727) 851-9582.

