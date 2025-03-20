Watch Now
BayCare Talks How To Stay Out of the ER and on the Pickleball Court

We're talking about how to stay out of the ER and on the pickleball court with BayCare!
Pickleball has taken off in popularity! It's a great way to get active and have fun — but as with any sport — there can be a risk of injury.

Dr. Ravi Vaswani, an orthopedic surgeon with BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel, joins us to talk about the most common injuries, how to prevent them, and treatments if you do get hurt.

He''s also hosting a free Doctor Talk about pickleball injuries. It's happening on Wednesday, March 26 from noon - 1pm at Sarah Vande Berg Tennis & Sports Center, located at 6585 Simons Road in Zephyrhills. Register at BayCare.org/Events or call 855-269-4777.

