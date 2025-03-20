BayCare Talks How To Stay Out of the ER and on the Pickleball Court

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

Pickleball has taken off in popularity! It's a great way to get active and have fun — but as with any sport — there can be a risk of injury.

Dr. Ravi Vaswani, an orthopedic surgeon with BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel, joins us to talk about the most common injuries, how to prevent them, and treatments if you do get hurt.

He''s also hosting a free Doctor Talk about pickleball injuries. It's happening on Wednesday, March 26 from noon - 1pm at Sarah Vande Berg Tennis & Sports Center, located at 6585 Simons Road in Zephyrhills. Register at BayCare.org/Events or call 855-269-4777.