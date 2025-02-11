Watch Now
BayCare Explains Diverticulitis Symptoms & Treatments

We're discussing the symptoms and treatments for diverticulitis with BayCare.
If you experience sharp stomach pain – fever – or cramping that won’t go away — you might wonder if it was something you ate. But it could be something more serious — such as diverticulitis.

Dr. Jonathon Tsai, a general surgeon at BayCare’s St. Joseph’s Hospital North, joins us to explain the symptoms and treatments of diverticulitis.

There's also a free event coming up discussing this condition more. Doctor Talk: Gut Health & Diverticulitis with Dr. Jonathon Tsai is coming up on Friday, April 4 from noon - 1pm at St. Joseph’s Hospital- North, located at 4211 Van Dyke Road in Lutz. Register at BayCareEvents.org.

