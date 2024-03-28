Baseball is back! Today is Rays Opening Day! We're telling you everything you need to know about the season.

While this afternoon's home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays is sold out, there are still plenty of ways to cheer on the home team. This marks the 18th consecutive season the Rays have sold out their home opener, excluding the 2020 season which was played without fans.

Tickets are available for the remainder of the homestand against the Toronto Blue Jays and throughout the season at RaysBaseball.com.

Fans in the stands and at home will notice a new striped field, which will resemble a mowed grass field.

There's something for everyone at Tropicana Field, including new offerings: 'Twisted,' a new pretzel-themed concession booth, giveaways, plus more than 40 themed ticket and heritage celebrations, from Pickle Ball to Greek Heritage Days.

Fans will also notice a new, interactive feature on the field level near Gate 6. The Tampa Bay Rays are the first team in MLB with Bat Around, a batting cage where fans can test their hitting skills in a mixed reality experience. As players progress through the three stages of the arcade game, a new LED video board will display the scores, and a HitTrax camera will be installed to monitor the ball's trajectory off the tee. Each player should expect to play for roughly 90 seconds.